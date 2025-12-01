Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, NCC, JK Tyre, Groww among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Both benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended Friday, November 28, almost flat as investors booked profits at higher levels and stayed cautious ahead of the Q2 GDP data. Mixed cues from global markets also kept sentiment subdued.

The Sensex dipped 14 points (0.02%) to close at 85,706.67, while the Nifty 50 slipped 13 points (0.05%) to 26,202.95. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap index inched down 0.04% and the Smallcap index fell 0.13%.

"Indian markets ended virtually flat on November 28, with the Nifty hovering close to the 26,200 level. Sentiment improved following constructive progress in India–US trade negotiations. With Q2 GDP and IIP data due shortly, the overall outlook remains upbeat, and the upcoming prints are expected to validate the strengthening macro environment. By the close, the Sensex slipped 13.71 points or 0.02% to 85,706.67, while the Nifty eased 12.60 points or 0.05% to 26,202.95. Midcap and small-cap indices also wrapped up the session on a muted note. Sector-wise, pharma, media, and auto advanced 0.5–1%, while power, oil & gas, and telecom registered declines of 0.5–0.7%,” said Bajaj Broking Research.

Stocks to Watch HDFC Bank The RBI has levied a ₹91-lakh penalty for violations of the Banking Regulation Act and for failing to follow guidelines related to interest rates, outsourcing procedures, and KYC requirements.

Lenskart The company delivered robust Q2 results, with net profit increasing 19.7% year-on-year to ₹102.2 crore and rising sharply by 70.3% compared to the previous quarter.

NCC Besides securing a large order of ₹2,062.71 crore, the company also bagged three additional orders in November, amounting to ₹530.72 crore.

Waaree Energies The company announced on November 28, 2025, that it has won a fresh order to deliver 140 MW of solar modules to a domestic renewable energy developer, with the one-time supply planned for FY26.

Groww The company has infused ₹104.47 crore into its subsidiary, Finwizard Technology (FTPL), by participating in a rights issue.

JK Tyre The company has set December 24, 2025, as the record date for allotting shares as part of its merger with Cavendish Industries Ltd, following the scheme’s approval by the NCLT Jaipur Bench.

Tata Technologies The company has finalized its €75 million acquisition of Germany’s Es-Tec Group earlier than planned, enhancing its standing as a global engineering and R&D partner for leading automobile manufacturers.

Tejas Networks The company has secured ₹84.95 crore from the Ministry of Communications under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products. This first installment represents 85% of the eligible incentive for Q4 FY24–25, with the remaining amount to be disbursed in line with the scheme’s guidelines.

ICICI Bank The bank has issued 3,945 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1 crore each, totaling ₹3,945 crore, for cash, through a private placement to selected investors.

NTPC The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi has cleared the Resolution Plan proposed by the consortium of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) and NTPC for Sinnar Thermal Power (STPL), which has been undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

