Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC, Wipro among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed one of the sharpest intraday crashes in recent times on Thursday, March 19, as both benchmark indices plunged more than 3% amid a widespread sell-off across sectors, erasing nearly ₹13 lakh crore in investor wealth.

The Nifty 50 dropped 775 points, or 3.26%, to close at 23,000, while the BSE Sensex ended at 74,207, also down 3.26% from the previous session. The broader market reflected similar weakness, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 3.32% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 3%.

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“Markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Thursday, reversing the recent recovery trend amid weak global cues and heightened geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened gap-down in response to negative global signals and remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the session. Despite intermittent intraday recovery attempts, the index failed to hold higher levels and eventually settled near the 23,054 mark, declining by approximately 3.02%,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday, March 20, 2026 —

HDFC Bank The bank’s CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, said the board was taken by surprise by the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, noting that no specific concerns were raised. He added that the bank’s fundamentals remain strong and there was no friction between them.

Tata Elxsi The company has announced the establishment of a global offshore development centre (ODC) for Terumo Corporation, aimed at supporting advanced cardiac and vascular solutions.

NTPC The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the power and energy sector.

Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ABB to deepen collaboration across IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and engineering solutions.

Wipro The IT major has inaugurated a new hub at GIFT City in Gandhinagar to enhance its AI-driven capabilities for global BFSI clients.

JK Cement JK Cement has been named the preferred bidder for the Itauri-Jharkua limestone block located in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

JSW Cement The company said it has commissioned a greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking its foray into the North Indian market.

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank said on Thursday that tax authorities have issued a demand notice of ₹768.6 crore, alleging short payment of GST.

NBCC State-run NBCC (India) Ltd has secured multiple domestic contracts worth about ₹319.78 crore, covering housing, infrastructure, and institutional development projects across Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar.

Amber Enterprises The company said its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd, has approved raising ₹328 crore via a rights issue of equity shares.