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Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC, Wipro among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: On Thursday, the Nifty 50 dropped 775 points, or 3.26%, to close at 23,000, while the BSE Sensex ended at 74,207, also down 3.26% from the previous session

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated20 Mar 2026, 06:35 AM IST
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Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed one of the sharpest intraday crashes in recent times on Thursday, March 19.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed one of the sharpest intraday crashes in recent times on Thursday, March 19.
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Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed one of the sharpest intraday crashes in recent times on Thursday, March 19, as both benchmark indices plunged more than 3% amid a widespread sell-off across sectors, erasing nearly 13 lakh crore in investor wealth.

The Nifty 50 dropped 775 points, or 3.26%, to close at 23,000, while the BSE Sensex ended at 74,207, also down 3.26% from the previous session. The broader market reflected similar weakness, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 3.32% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 3%.

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Also Read | West Asia turmoil, HDFC Bank upheaval roil stock markets

“Markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Thursday, reversing the recent recovery trend amid weak global cues and heightened geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened gap-down in response to negative global signals and remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the session. Despite intermittent intraday recovery attempts, the index failed to hold higher levels and eventually settled near the 23,054 mark, declining by approximately 3.02%,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to Watch

Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday, March 20, 2026 —

HDFC Bank

The bank’s CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, said the board was taken by surprise by the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, noting that no specific concerns were raised. He added that the bank’s fundamentals remain strong and there was no friction between them.

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Tata Elxsi

The company has announced the establishment of a global offshore development centre (ODC) for Terumo Corporation, aimed at supporting advanced cardiac and vascular solutions.

NTPC

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the power and energy sector.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ABB to deepen collaboration across IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and engineering solutions.

Wipro

The IT major has inaugurated a new hub at GIFT City in Gandhinagar to enhance its AI-driven capabilities for global BFSI clients.

JK Cement

JK Cement has been named the preferred bidder for the Itauri-Jharkua limestone block located in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

JSW Cement

The company said it has commissioned a greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking its foray into the North Indian market.

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ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank said on Thursday that tax authorities have issued a demand notice of 768.6 crore, alleging short payment of GST.

Also Read | Small-cap Vibhor Steel share price to be in focus on Friday. Here's why

NBCC

State-run NBCC (India) Ltd has secured multiple domestic contracts worth about 319.78 crore, covering housing, infrastructure, and institutional development projects across Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar.

Amber Enterprises

The company said its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd, has approved raising 328 crore via a rights issue of equity shares.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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