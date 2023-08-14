HDFC Bank: After the successful $40 billion amalgamation with its parent, private lender HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan on Friday flagged funding as a risk, reported PTI. Jagdishan flagged his concern to the shareholders at its maiden annual general meeting after the merger came into effect on 1 July. He said, "As you know, the risks of the merger are the funding part of it." The HDFC has not been fully successful in getting all the forbearance it had sought from the RBI on the liabilities front.

ONGC: State-run ONGC on Friday reported a 102.6% rise in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹17,383 crore. During the same quarter of the last fiscal (FY23), the company had reported a net profit of ₹8,581 crore. Its gross revenue, however, declined 10.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1.63 trillion, the company said in a statement. The growth in profit was aided by a decline in expenses.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports has named MSKA & Associates, an independent member firm of BDO International, as its new auditor, it said in the statement. Deloitte had decided to resign from the role amid concerns over certain related party transactions flagged in a report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg in January, but the Indian company did not wish to look into them independently, a source told Reuters on Friday. Deloitte in May first pointed to certain transactions flagged by Hindenburg in its report and gave only a qualified opinion related to Adani Ports, indicating concerns by a company's auditor.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma reported a decline of 22.5% in net profit at ₹540 crore, compared to ₹697.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹6,850.5 crore, registering a rise of 9.9 per cent, compared to ₹6,236 crore in the year-ago period. The company's EBITDA rose nearly 23 per cent to ₹1,151.4 crore, compared to ₹936.5 crore in the year-ago period.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) posted a 15% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profits which reached ₹343 crore during Q1 from ₹297.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations of the RVNL jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹4,640.7 crore from ₹5,571.5 crore during Q1FY23. Sequentially, the net profit of the company plunged 4% at it stood ₹359.3 crore during the quarter ending March 2023. The revenue from operations of the RVNL declined 2% quarter-on-quarter as it stood at ₹5719.9 crore during Q4FY23.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises on Friday reported a 46.5% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹173.4 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) against a profit of ₹323.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 16.4% YoY to ₹4,417.8 crore against ₹3,795.6 crore in Q1FY23. Consolidated EBITDA excluding 24/7 operating cost and ESOP charge stood at ₹712.9 crore, up 13 per cent YoY, the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Limited posted Q1FY24 revenues of ₹5140 crores, a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. Profit After Tax of ₹1087 crores was more than double of last year’s base and grew by 110%. EBITDA saw a significant jump of 81% YoY at Rs1505 crores, with EBITDA margins of 29.3% vs 21% in the corresponding previous quarter. Revenue growth was led by significant growth in US business, which grew by 57% YoY at ₹2454 crores. India branded formulations grew by almost 12%, excluding the impact of NLEM-related price cuts affecting some key products.

Jindal Steel and Power: Jindal Steel &Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday announced its quarterly results for the quarter ended June 2023, reporting a consolidated PAT of ₹1,686.94 crore, a fall of 14.37% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1,960.13 crore during the same period last fiscal. The company reported adjusted Ebitda of ₹2,704 crore, a 17% fall YoY. The company is on the path of deleveraging, with the net debt reduced by ₹141 crore to stand at ₹6,812 crore, with net debt-to-Ebitda at 0.75x, while debt-to-equity stood at 0.29.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹173.13 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹211.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹3,401.6 crore as against ₹2,777.29 crore in the year-ago period.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a rise of 8% in total net profit to ₹5.4 crore, compared to ₹5 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company's net profit attributable to the equity shareholders declined 27% at ₹3.3 crore, compared to ₹4.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹1,422 crore, registering a growth of 24%, compared to ₹1,148 crore in the year-ago period.