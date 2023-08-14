Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, ONGC, Adani Ports, Aurobindo Pharma, RVNL

HDFC Bank: After the successful $40 billion amalgamation with its parent, private lender HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan on Friday flagged funding as a risk, reported PTI. Jagdishan flagged his concern to the shareholders at its maiden annual general meeting after the merger came into effect on 1 July. He said, "As you know, the risks of the merger are the funding part of it." The HDFC has not been fully successful in getting all the forbearance it had sought from the RBI on the liabilities front.