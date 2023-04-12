Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, ONGC, LIC, Adani Ent, Delhivery, Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards: The largest wine producer in the country, Sula Vineyards on Tuesday announced March 2023 quarterly sales figures. In Q4, Sula recorded the highest-ever annual revenues in both its own brands and wine tourism business. As per the regulatory filing, Sula registered an upside of 15% in own brands sales to ₹104.3 crore during the March quarter as compared to ₹90.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Sula Vineyards' own brand's sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time.