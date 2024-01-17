 Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Piramal Pharma, ICICI Securities, IREDA | Mint
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Piramal Pharma, ICICI Securities, IREDA

 Zaheer Merchant

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday’s trading session.

ICICI Securities reported 66.6% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at ₹465 crore for the December quarter, backed by a healthy topline and operating performance. Photo: AFPPremium
ICICI Securities reported 66.6% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at 465 crore for the December quarter, backed by a healthy topline and operating performance. Photo: AFP

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender registered a 2.5% sequential growth in net profit at 16,372.54 crore for the December quarter, partly affected by higher bad loan provisions. Net interest income grew by 4% sequentially to 28,471 crore during the quarter.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Critical Care, a division of Piramal Pharma, announced the launch of a new concentration of zinc sulfate injection in the US market. The launch will allow PCC to expand its existing zinc sulfate injection product line and overall generics injectables portfolio.

L&T Technology Services: The company reported net profit of 336.2 crore for the December quarter, up 6.6% from a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 1.5% sequentially to 2,421.8 crore.

Godrej Properties: The company acquired an additional acre of land in Yeswantpur in Bengaluru. The land could yield nearly 1.4 lakh square feet of saleable area.

IREDA: The company has signed an MoU with Indian Overseas Bank for co-lending and loan syndication for renewable energy projects.

DCB Bank: The RBI has approved the appointment of Praveen Achuthan Kutty as MD & CEO of the bank from 29 April.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd: TV18 posted a 5% on-year decline in consolidated revenue at 1,676 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from the news segment surged 23% with strong advertising-revenue growth.

ICICI Securities: The company reported 66.6% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at 465 crore for the December quarter, backed by a healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 50.5%to 1,322.4 crore from a year ago.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company said its transmission and smart metering business maintained 99.67% system availability in Q3 and added 302 ckms to the operational network.

ICICI Lombard: The company registered 22.4% year-on-year growth in net profit at 431 crore for the December quarter, while the gross direct premium income increased by 13.4% to 6,230 crore.

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 06:54 AM IST
