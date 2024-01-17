Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Piramal Pharma, ICICI Securities, IREDA
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday’s trading session.
HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender registered a 2.5% sequential growth in net profit at ₹16,372.54 crore for the December quarter, partly affected by higher bad loan provisions. Net interest income grew by 4% sequentially to ₹28,471 crore during the quarter.
