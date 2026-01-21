Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, among key stocks in focus today - January 21

Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, AU Small Finance Bank, HPCL, JSW Energy, Persistent Systems, and HCL Technologies are among key stocks that will be in focus today.

Ankit Gohel
Published21 Jan 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, among key stocks in focus today.
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, among key stocks in focus today.

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile on Wednesday as sentiment remains weak globally. The trend on Gift Nifty signals that the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised for a bounce back after a sharp slump in the previous session.

The market sentiment will be governed by global geopolitical developments, US tariffs and domestic Q3 results.

Here are key stocks to watch today in trade:

Q3 Results Today

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries and UTI Asset Management Company.

Also Read | Q3 results 2026: 57 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of HDFC Bank for a period of three years, effective April 19, 2026.

HCL Technologies

The IT major has announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp to accelerate digital transformation in the US public sector.

Power Grid Corporation of India

The company’s board of directors has approved proposals worth 914 crore for the procurement of cold spare transformers and reactors.

Tata Steel

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity share capital of Thriveni Pellets by Tata Steel.

RBL Bank

The CCI approved the proposed acquisition of a certain shareholding in RBL Bank by Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.).

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on January 21: What to expect in trade today

JSW Energy

The company’s subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy Two Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company for a greenfield 1,600 MW super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank’s net profit in Q3FY26 surged 26.3% YoY to 667.6 crore and net interest income grew 15.7% YoY to 2,341.3 crore. Asset quality was stable as gross NPA fell to 2.30% from 2.41%, QoQ, and net NPA was flat at 0.88%.

United Spirits

United Spirits’ net profit in Q3FY26 rose 24.8% YoY to 418 crore,while revenue increased 7.6% YoY to 3,694 crore. The company’s board approved further investment in Sober by subscribing to 1,762 CCPS for 3.2 crore, thereby raising its stake in Sober to 25% from 15%.

Persistent Systems

The company’s net profit in Q3FY26 rose 17.8% YoY to 439.4 crore and revenue grew 23.4% YoY to 3,778.2 crore. Dollar revenue rose 17.3% to $422.5 million from $360.2 million, YoY. EBIT increased 19.1% YoY to 542.7 crore, while EBIT margin dropped to 14.4% from 14.9%, YoY.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia picks five shares to buy today

Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engagement as the user-fee agency at the Mundka Fee Plaza, located on Urban Extension Road-11 corridor connecting Delhi and Haryana.

Embassy Developments

The company announced its expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with plans to invest 4,500 crore to expand its Mumbai footprint through three marquee residential projects in Worli, Juhu, and Alibaug.

Stocks To WatchStocks To Watch In Trade
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Tata Steel, Eternal, among key stocks in focus today - January 21
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.