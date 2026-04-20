Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Trent among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note on Monday, taking cues from mixed global markets, while investors remain cautious about the rising tensions in the Middle East due to the US-Iran conflict.

Gift Nifty trends also suggest a firm start for domestic indices, with the index trading near the 24,476 mark, reflecting a premium of about 108 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note, with renewed geopolitical tensions weighing on investor sentiment. Although a two-week ceasefire had offered some relief earlier, remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Iran of violations, along with reports of a U.S. seizure of an Iranian vessel, have dented confidence in the diplomatic process and introduced fresh uncertainty,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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On Friday, the domestic market saw a robust rally, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending above the 24,300 level. The Sensex climbed 504.86 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 78,493.54, while the Nifty 50 advanced 156.80 points, or 0.65%, to close at 24,353.55.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, April 20, 2026 —

Groww, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance will remain in focus on Monday as the companies will be declaring their Q4 results 2026.

HDFC Bank India’s largest private lender posted a net profit of ₹19,221 crore for the March quarter, reflecting a 9% rise from ₹17,616 crore recorded in the same period last year.

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ICICI Bank ICICI Bank reported a net profit of ₹13,702 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26 on Saturday, registering an 8% year-on-year rise compared to ₹12,630 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Yes Bank Yes Bank reported a robust performance in its Q4 results, with net profit surging 45% year-on-year to ₹1,068 crore, up from ₹738 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Trent Trent notified the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on April 22 to consider issuing bonus shares to investors, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services reported a 14% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2026, posting ₹272 crore versus ₹316 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Reliance Industries Reliance Industries is set to announce its Q4FY26 results on April 24, and its board is expected to review and approve the final dividend for the financial year ending March 2026.

BHEL The company posted a provisional turnover of ₹32,350 crore for FY2026, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the previous year.

Lupin Lupin Limited received three observations from the US Food and Drug Administration following an inspection of its Somerset facility, which was carried out from April 13 to 17.

Cipla The company notified the exchanges that the USFDA carried out a pre-approval inspection at its manufacturing facility in Goa and issued a Form 483 with two observations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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