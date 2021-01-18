Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Piramal Enterprises, Bharti Airtel

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to ₹8,758.29 crore for the three months to December owing to higher net interest income and other income. The bank’s net interest income grew 15.1% y-o-y to ₹16.317.6 crore. The Bank also said it has imposed a penalty of ₹10.20 lakh on its senior executive Jimmy Tata for selling his shares in violation of insider trading regulations.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ltd plans to embed its e-commerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months, allowing the 400 million users of India’s most popular messaging service order products without having to leave the app, two officials aware of the development told Mint.

Wipro: The IT services major said it has been selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish the latter's first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad that will employ 1,000 people. The company on Saturday also said it has completed its ₹9,500-crore share buyback programme.

Piramal Enterprises: The Piramal Group is set to acquire Dewan Housing Finance with 94% of the bankrupt home financier’s creditors voting in favour of a bid by the Ajay Piramal-led group that has committed ₹38,250 crore to take over the assets of the mortgage lender. The NCLT will now have to approve the winning bid.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company is preparing to raise a billion dollars with an offer of perpetual bonds — securities with no maturity date for investors, The ET reported. Last week, the second-largest telecom company sounded out half a dozen MNC banks on the plan to tap offshore institutional investors.

Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostic chain on Sunday said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal, to strengthen its leadership position in southern India. The company's board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration of ₹511 crore and partly by issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹2 each on a preferential basis, to the promoter group of Hitech.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for covid-19. The phase 3 study of Sputnik V will be conducted on 1,500 subjects as part of the randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in the country, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

JBM Auto: The company has received orders for supply of 700 JBM ‘CITYLIFE’ buses from Delhi Transport Corporation. The buses will be fully air conditioned and BS-VI fuel compliant low-floor. The orders will be executed in the coming months, it said.

CESC: The board has approved a proposal to acquire 23.18% stake in Noida Power Company Ltd, an associate company. This will be done for a cash consideration of ₹325 per share of NPCL. The transaction is likely to be done within a month. CESC's indirect holding will rise to 72.73% after the acquisition.

Page Industries: The board of directors is scheduled to meet on 10 February to consider declaration of a second interim dividend for FY21. The record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend could be 19 February. In case the interim dividend is declared, the record date for the payment will be 19 February.













