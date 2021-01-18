Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Piramal Enterprises, Bharti Airtel

Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostic chain on Sunday said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal, to strengthen its leadership position in southern India. The company's board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration of ₹511 crore and partly by issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹2 each on a preferential basis, to the promoter group of Hitech.

