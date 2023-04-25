Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, Airtel, LIC, Vedanta, LTTS

LIC: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday informed that its premium for the fiscal year 2022-23 rose by 17% to ₹2.32 lakh crore. During the previous year, the premium amount stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore. The data from LIC indicated that the private insurers collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush. The rush was observed as customers wanted to get the benefits ahead of the 1 April withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies. In terms of premiums collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58% as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement.