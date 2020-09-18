Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, SBI, telcos, auto, aviation stocks

Essel Propack: The world’s biggest alternative asset manager Blackstone is looking to sell a large chunk of its shareholding in packaging firm Essel Propack Ltd through block trades, which could fetch the investor as much as $251 million. Epsilon Bidco Pte. Ltd, a Blackstone entity which owns 75% of Essel Propack, is looking to sell up to 23% stake representing around 72.5 million shares of the company.