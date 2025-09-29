Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, NTPC among shares in focus today.

HDFC Bank announced that its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch has received a decision notice from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), barring it from onboarding or soliciting new customers.
The company has bagged a $73.47 million ( ₹651 crore) contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for turbine airfoils, bringing the total value of agreements between the two firms over the past five years to $156.36 million ( ₹1,387 crore).
The company has made a natural gas discovery at its Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block. Initial tests have indicated inflows, and additional evaluations are being carried out to determine the find’s potential.
The company announced that it has infused ₹300.05 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, through a rights issue to bolster its capital base.
According to reports, state-run NTPC plans to hire a consultant to scout for uranium mines abroad following the signing of a formal agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL).
Tata Motors has appointed Shailesh Chandra as Additional Director, Managing Director, and CEO for a three-year term, effective October 1.
Hindustan Unilever said that it anticipates flat to modest single-digit growth in the September quarter, citing temporary disruptions in its distribution network resulting from the recent GST rate reductions.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has entered into a partnership with public sector lender Bank of Baroda to provide financing options for MSMEs and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) units to support solar equipment and project installations.
Waaree Energies stated that a US probe into possible solar tariff evasion will not affect its investment plans, which include expanding its Texas facility and exploring the establishment of a solar cell manufacturing unit in the fast-growing and strategically important US market.
The company’s subsidiary, PG Technoplast, has purchased a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, for ₹1,000 crore.
