Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Trent, Torrent Pharma among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are expected to open mixed to mildly positive on Tuesday, January 6, tracking gains across Asian markets.

Gift Nifty trends pointed to a positive opening for the domestic indices, with Gift Nifty trading at 26,392—up 76 points, or 0.28%, from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Domestic equity markets are set for a mildly positive yet range-bound start, with GIFT Nifty signalling early strength. Market attention is expected to centre on weekly options expiry-related flows and evolving expectations around the upcoming Q3 earnings season. While broader sentiment remains guarded amid recent bouts of volatility driven by geopolitical developments and tariff-related concerns, underlying support continues to come from stable domestic macro fundamentals and steady institutional participation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, January 5, the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower despite favorable global cues, as investors booked profits in select heavyweight stocks amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sentiment was dented following reports of US military action in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank share price to remain in focus on Tuesday, January 6, after its ADR (American Depositary Receipts) crashed 6.33% overnight. The bank released its Q3 business update on Monday, saying its gross advances rose by 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) to approximately ₹28,445 billion as of December 31, 2025, from ₹25,426 billion same period a year ago.

Trent The company posted a 17% year-on-year increase in Q3 revenue to ₹5,220 crore, while revenue for the nine-month period ended December 31 rose 18% to ₹14,604 crore, as per an exchange filing. The stock is likely to attract investors on D-Street.

L&T Finance The company delivered a robust business update for the December quarter, with retail disbursements in Q3 FY26 estimated at ₹22,690 crore, marking a 49% year-on-year increase.

NBCC India The company has secured domestic orders totaling around ₹134.05 crore. This includes a ₹45.87 crore contract from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University for construction and renovation work under the PM-USHA scheme, and an ₹88.18 crore order from the Odisha School Programme Authority for civil works under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Scheme.

Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) posted stable operational performance in December, with cargo volumes continuing to rise, supported by strong growth in container traffic.

Dabur The company reported initial signs of demand revival in the December quarter, supported by GST changes and a boost in consumer confidence, with rural demand surpassing urban markets.

ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced on Monday that it has formed a strategic alliance with Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines to enhance its capabilities in specialized energy transportation.

Indian Energy Exchange IEX recorded a 2.8% year-on-year increase in electricity traded, reaching 11.44 billion units in December 2025, despite a 11.6% decline in Day-Ahead Market volumes to 5,899 MU.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender by market capitalization, posted a 16% year-on-year increase in net advances for the December quarter on Monday, rising to ₹4.8 lakh crore from ₹4.13 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Axis Bank India’s third-largest private bank by market capitalization, Axis Bank, saw its gross advances rise 14% to ₹11.70 lakh crore in the quarter ended December, up from ₹10.26 lakh crore in the same period last year.