Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, NBCC India among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's session in positive territory, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming and closing above the 24,200 mark.

The Sensex gained 261.79 points, or 0.34%, to finish at 77,763.91, while the Nifty 50 advanced 95.15 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 24,270.85.

However, the market is likely to open in red as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted start on Monday, 6 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,340 mark, down over 13 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

"Indian equities are expected to open on a steady note, supported by positive global cues, subdued crude oil prices and improving risk sentiment. Geopolitical concerns have continued to recede as the U.S.–Iran situation remains stable, with diplomatic engagement progressing and no major disruptions reported. The easing of tensions has reduced concerns over energy supply risks in the Middle East, underpinning investor confidence across global markets," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch HDFC Bank The bank released its business update for the first quarter of FY27, reporting growth across key metrics, including gross advances, deposits, and advances under management. Gross advances rose 15.4% year-on-year to ₹30.61 lakh crore.

Vedanta Oil and Gas The company's average daily gross operated production declined 17% year-on-year to 77.7 kboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day) in the quarter ended June 30. On a sequential basis, production was down 5%.

Yes Bank Yes Bank reported loans and advances of ₹2.85 lakh crore for the April–June quarter of FY27, registering an 18.4% year-on-year increase from ₹2.41 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Vedanta Power The company's power sales rose 38% year-on-year to 5,225 million units in the first quarter of FY27, up from 3,784 million units in the corresponding period last year.

IndusInd Bank The private sector lender reported a 2.3% year-on-year decline in net advances to ₹3,26,171 crore as of June 30, 2026, according to its Q1 FY27 business update released on Friday.

NBCC India The state-owned company on Friday (July 3) announced that it has secured construction work orders worth nearly ₹132.28 crore in Assam and Odisha, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Consumer The FMCG major on Friday said it expects consolidated revenue to grow in the high teens during the first quarter of FY27, driven by robust volume growth and strong performance across both domestic and international markets, according to its quarterly business update.

Fortis Healthcare The company has entered into an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Odisha-based Dion Group to manage a 300-bed greenfield multi-specialty hospital in Cuttack, marking its foray into the state, according to an exchange filing dated Friday, July 3.

HUDCO State-run Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to extend term loans of up to ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years for urban infrastructure projects in the state.

Kotak Mahindra Bank In its Q1 business update, the lender reported a 15.1% year-on-year increase in net advances to ₹5.12 lakh crore. Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 10.2% from a year ago to ₹2.31 lakh crore, while total deposits at the end of the period (EOP) climbed 11.7% to ₹5.72 lakh crore.