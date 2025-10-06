Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HDFC Bank HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, posted a 9% rise in its loan book to ₹27.9 lakh crore in the September quarter. In comparison, the bank’s credit portfolio stood at ₹25.6 lakh crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

DMart Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart retail chain, posted a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone revenue from operations for the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26). The company’s revenue reached ₹16,219 crore, compared to ₹14,050 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Lupin Lupin announced that the US drug regulator has categorized its inspection of the company’s Pithampur Unit 2 manufacturing facility as ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI).

Vedanta Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, has extended the deadline for its planned demerger to the end of March next year, citing pending approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and government authorities, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc is arranging a loan of up to £500 million ($674 million) to assist its suppliers, following a cyberattack in early September that halted the automaker’s production plants, Bloomberg reported.

Tata Steel Tata Steel announced that it has been served a demand notice of ₹2,411 crore by the Office of the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, regarding an alleged shortfall in chrome ore dispatch from its Sukinda Chromite Block during the fifth year of operations, covering the period from July 23, 2024, to July 22, 2025.

Hindustan Zinc The company reported a mixed performance in its Q2 FY26 update, with mined metal production at 258 kt, reflecting a 1% year-on-year increase but a 3% decline sequentially. Refined zinc output grew 2% YoY to 202 kt, whereas refined lead production fell 29% YoY to 45 kt.

Vodafone Idea The telecom major has named Tejas Mehta as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 6, 2025, replacing Murthy Gvas.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance reported a robust performance in the second quarter of FY26, with Assets Under Management (AUM) rising 24% year-on-year to about ₹4,62,250 crore, compared to ₹3,73,924 crore as of September 30, 2024.

Yes Bank Yes Bank posted a 6.5% year-on-year rise in loans and advances for the September 2025 quarter, reaching ₹2,50,468 crore compared to ₹2,35,117 crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.