Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Monday:

HDFC Bank: Shareholders of HDFC Bank have given approval to raise up to ₹50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth. The bank on Saturday reported nearly 20% rise in standalone net profit at ₹6,658.62 crore for June quarter, 2020-21 on the back of healthy interest income driven by growth in advances.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender’s follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise ₹15,000 crore has managed to sail through after getting subscribed 93% on the final day of bidding on Friday. The FPO subscription would be 95% after including the anchor investors' portion. Yes Bank would raise the targeted RS 15,000 crore with help from SBI Capital Markets, which had underwritten the issue.

Vodafone Idea: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid an additional ₹1,000 crore to the government as part of its dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), taking its total payment to an aggregate ₹7,854 crore.

Bharat Biotech: The pharma company has received approval to conduct phase I and II clinical trial for its vaccine candidate Covaxin, that has been developed and manufactured in the company's facility in Hyderabad. It last week started human clinical trials.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: India's drug regulator has sought a clarification from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals over its alleged "false claims" about the use of anti-viral FabiFlu on covid-19 patients with comorbidities and also over the "pricing" of the drug, after receiving a complaint from a member of Parliament.

Cadila: The pharma company has received final approval from the US health regulator to market generic Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine combination tablets to treat symptoms of tension headaches.

Muthoot Finance: The non-banking finance company on Saturday said its board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by covid-19. "The board discussed in depth the pros and cons of the stock split proposal. Though, the share price movement over the last few months and financial indicators were found to be ideal for a stock split proposal at the current scenario, the board unanimously decided to defer the proposal to sub-divide the equity shares to the company to a future date," Muthoot Finance said in a filing.

M&M Financial Services: The company has reported more than two-fold jump in standalone net profit to ₹156 crore in the quarter ending June helped by cost rationalisation measures and lower funding cost. It had reported a profit after tax of ₹68 crore in the same quarter of last year.

HUL: FMCG major HUL on Sunday said it has temporarily closed down its Haridwar plant, where several of its employees hav been tested positive for covid-19. "We can confirm that several employees at our Haridwar factory have been diagnosed with Covid-19 – a large majority of them being asymptomatic. This came out of an employee Covid-19 testing programme we have activated," HUL said in a statement.

Canara Bank: State-run Canara Bank will raise up to ₹5,000 crore equity capital through various modes in the current fiscal year to boost its capital adequacy ratio in view of expansion plans, and will seek nod from shareholders for the same in its AGM next month.

