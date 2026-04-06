Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Wipro, RVNL among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Monday amid mixed global cues, as investors evaluate recent developments in the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a gap-down opening for the domestic markets, with the index trading around the 22,641 mark — trading down nearly 67 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

"Indian markets are expected to open on a muted note, with Gift Nifty pointing towards a flat start around the 22690–22700 zone. After a brief three-day pause, markets return to full trading with sentiment still anchored to global developments, particularly evolving tensions in the Middle East,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to oil prices: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend

The Indian stock market remained shut on Friday, April 3, 2025, due to the Good Friday holiday.

On Thursday, market rebounded from steep losses, closing higher for the second straight session, supported by late buying activity. The Sensex rose 185.23 points, or 0.25%, to end at 73,319.55, while the Nifty 50 advanced 33.70 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 22,713.10.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, April 6, 2026 —

HDFC Bank In the Q4 business update, HDFC Bank reported its average advances under management for the March 2026 quarter rose to ₹29.64 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of about 10% from ₹26.96 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

Wipro The IT giant announced a long-term transformation deal with Olam Group. The eight-year engagement is projected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value, including a committed spend of $800 million.

Yes Bank Private lender YES Bank reported stable balance sheet growth in the March quarter, with advances and deposits rising at a healthy pace, driven by improvements in its low-cost deposit base.

RBL Bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Emirates NBD Bank’s proposal to acquire up to a 74% stake in RBL Bank, signaling a possible change in ownership and future strategic direction.

Tata Motors PV Britain’s Jaguar Land Rover reported a 61.1% jump in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, as production returned to normal following disruptions caused by a cyber incident last year.

Hindustan Zinc The Vedanta subsidiary posted a mixed operational performance in Q4, with mined metal production increasing 2% year-on-year (and 14% quarter-on-quarter), while refined zinc output grew 6% compared to the same period last year.

RVNL RVNL has won a fresh contract valued at ₹242 crore from South Central Railway, strengthening its order book and enhancing its project pipeline.

Emami Emami is poised to take complete ownership of Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, signaling a strong move into the rapidly expanding health and wellness beverage space.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Marico Marico’s subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation (MSEA), has acquired a 75% stake in Vietnam-based Skinetiq Joint Stock Company, which owns the digital-first skincare brand ‘Candid’ and holds exclusive rights to distribute the ‘Murad’ brand in Vietnam.

Tata Steel The company has been served a demand notice of ₹1,755.1 crore by the District Mining Office in Jharkhand, alleging that it extracted around 16.24 million tonnes of coal from the West Bokaro Colliery beyond the permitted limits between FY2000–01 and FY2006–07.