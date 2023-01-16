Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Wipro, TCS, Sun Pharma, DMart, L&T Finance

Tata Consultancy Services: Shares of India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will trade ex-dividend with respect to its third interim dividend of ₹75 per share, which included a special dividend of ₹67 per share for FY23, on Monday, 16 January. The record date for the dividends totalling ₹75 per share is 17 January 2023, i.e. investors' eligibility for the dividend will be decided based on their holdings in the stock as of the said date. The third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders of TCS on 3 February 2023.