Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Greenlam Industries

Indian indices on Tuesday closed higher led by market heavyweights Titan, SBI, and TCS even as investors grappled with inflation and rate hike worries.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank proposes to double its network of branches in the next three to five years by adding 1,500 to 2,000 branches annually, which would akin to adding a new HDFC Bank every five years, said its managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
HDFC Life: HDFC Life has declared its highest ever bonus on its participating plans. The bonus of ₹2465 cr. was announced in the Company's Board meeting held in April 2022. 5.87 lakh policyholders are eligible for this bonus.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure: The Central Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹100 crore on real estate conglomerate Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited for violating several environmental laws at a residential project in Gurugram.
Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has further strengthened its operations in Turkiye with the launch of Euro-5 compliant variants of its three vehicles in the country, the company said on Tuesday.
Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dheeraj Sanghi as its country head of branch banking.
Coal India: Adani Enterprises and 10 other companies including offshore firms have expressed interest in bidding for coal import tenders floated by Coal India Limited, the public sector minor said on Tuesday.
Greenlam Industries: The firm completed a share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding and Trading company for allotment of 63.1 lakh equity shares.
Astral: The company subscribed Optionally Convertable Debentures of ₹194 crore allotted by Gem Paints. It also appointed directors on the boards of Gem Paints and Esha Paints.
Filatex India: The credit rating on the firm's long-term bank facilities was changed to 'A+' from A, with a stable outlook by CARE.
Jain Irrigation: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd on Tuesday said its global irrigation business will be merged with Temasek-owned Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that will help the company reduce its consolidated debt by ₹2,700 crore or around 45 per cent.