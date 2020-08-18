Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, SBI Card, HFCL, Force Motors, HAL, ZEEL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

HDFC Bank: Two US-based law firms have announced independent investigations to build securities-fraud class-action lawsuits against HDFC Bank Ltd, according to a Mint report. The investigations by Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm follow allegations that India’s largest private sector lender may have issued materially misleading business information to its investors.

Yes Bank: In a notice to shareholders for the annual general meeting on September 10, Yes Bank said that it is looking at trebling up stock options to be granted to senior executives to 22.5 crore, which can be seen as a move to retain talent.

Bandhan Bank: Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on remuneration of the bank's MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level. The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters' stake to 40%.

SBI Card: Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹1,000,000 each aggregating to ₹500 crore on private placement basis.

HFCL: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL posted an 81% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹21.34 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹117.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Force Motors: The company is undertaking enterprise-wide cost optimisation in all areas of its vehicle business in the wake of slowdown in auto sector, impact of BS-VI transition and the coronavirus pandemic. Force Motors, which makes commercial vehicles under the Traveller brand and utility vehicle Trax, besides a range of tractors, has appointed consulting firm EY to help it in the exercise.

SBI and Bank of Baroda: Market regulator Sebi has slapped a fine of ₹10 lakh each on state-run lenders SBI and Bank of Baroda for non-compliance with its mutual fund norms.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions: L&T Finance Ltd has divested its remaining 5.26 crore shares or 8.4% stake in CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for ₹73.45 crore, through open market transactions. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹13.96.

Quess Corp: The company’s board has approved disinvestment of 100% of equity investment in its wholly owned subsidiary Dependo Logistics Solutions Private Limited.

Earnings: Hindustan Aeronautics, ZEEL, JK Cement among other companies will announce their quarterly earnings on today.

