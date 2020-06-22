Stocks to watch: HDFC, Cipla, Glenmark, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Piramal Enterprises

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to ₹14,000 crore in tranches through various means. "The committee of directors of the Corporation (HDFC) at its meeting held today (Friday) i.e., June 19, 2020, approved seeking approval of members of the Corporation through postal ballot for raising of funds not exceeding ₹14,000 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.