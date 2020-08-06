Stocks to Watch: HDFC, DLF, Alkem Labs, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

HDFC: India’s top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) has set the floor price at ₹1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The board of directors of HDFC had approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants aggregating up to a cumulative amount of ₹14,000 crore on a QIP basis.

DLF: India’s largest real estate developer, DLF Ltd, posted a net loss of ₹71.52 crore during the April-June quarter, when the country was under a strict lockdown and construction activities were limited. The company had posted a net profit of ₹413.94 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Vodafone Idea: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea, which will announce Q1 results today, is expected to report ₹11,006.9 crore revenue and loss of ₹5545.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, according to a poll of Bloomberg analysts.

Adani Gas: City gas distributor Adani Gas Ltd’s net profit dropped 42% to ₹46 crore during the quarter ended 30 June from ₹79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Alkem Laboratories: The company has launched Favipiravir under the brand name 'Alfluenza' in India for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 patients.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel’s Africa unit, has called off the merger with Telkom Kenya Ltd citing challenges to secure regulatory approvals for the deal, Airtel Africa Plc notified the London Stock Exchange, where the telco was listed last year.

Canara Bank: State-owned Canara Bank reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹406 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in net interest income. The bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with itself effective April 1, 2020. The amalgamated entity reported a net loss of ₹651 crore on a standalone basis in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings has offloaded 2.26% equity stake in Max Financial Services via open market transactions. The promoter company sold 61 lakh shares at ₹535.18 per share, shows data available on the stock exchanges.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus. The tyre maker had reported a net profit of ₹142 crore in the April-June last fiscal.

DCB Bank: Oman India Joint Investment Fund II has acquired 5.07 million shares or 1.63% stake in Mumbai based DCB Bank through block trade. The stake is valued at ₹42 crore.

