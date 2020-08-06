Stocks to Watch: HDFC, DLF, Alkem Labs, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel

HDFC: India’s top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) has set the floor price at ₹1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The board of directors of HDFC had approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and secured redeemable non-convertible debentures simultaneously with warrants aggregating up to a cumulative amount of ₹14,000 crore on a QIP basis.