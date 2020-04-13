Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, Cadila, InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news in Monday’s trade

HDFC: China’s central bank raised its stake in Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, the country’s largest mortgage lender told stock exchanges. People’s Bank of China raised its stake to 1.01% from 0.8%, HDFC said. The stake comprises 17.49 million shares of the mortgage lender.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Hyderabad-based company has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing unit. “… we would like to inform you that we have received the EIR from the USFDA, for the above-referred facility, indicating closure of the audit," it said in a regulatory filing.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Empagliflozin Tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg. The medication is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults.

Godrej Consumer Products: In an update on its fourth quarter earnings, GCPL said that the company “will report around high teens revenue decline in the quarter" as demand in the market slumped due to disruption of both back end and front-end supply chain in the last twelve days of March.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender’s deposits surged 157% to ₹33,898 crore in the quarter ending 31 March 2020 from ₹13,214 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

InterGlobe Aviation: India's largest domestic airline InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo will operate only 50% of its capacity and discontinue on board meal services for a brief period of time, once airlines resume services after the current lockdown to contain covid-19 is lifted, chief executive officer of the airline Rono Dutta said.

Avenue Supermarts: The company, which runs the popular hypermarket chain DMart on Friday said that nearly 50% of its stores are not operating due to covid-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities.

JSPL: Private steel maker JSPL has bagged an order of 2,308 tonne head hardened rails from Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, a company official has said. These special rails are used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects.

CSB Bank: CRISIL has assigned ‘A1+’ rating to the proposed issue of ₹2,000 crore certificate of deposits programme and ₹2,000 crore short-term fixed deposits programme of the bank.

Auto companies: Dealers have sought immediate financial support from car automobile manufacturers and the government to tide over the current challenging business environment. Already, facing heat due to a prolonged slowdown in the industry and a sizeable unsold BSIV stock, the auto dealers are now faced with the challenge of retaining their workforce and sales infrastructure with coffers running dry due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.