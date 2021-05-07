New Delhi: Here are the top 10 stocks that will be in news today:

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported 39.4% increase in its net profit to ₹865 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. Revenue from operations rose to ₹8,686 crore, marking a growth of nearly 40% year-on-year from ₹6,238 crore in Q4 FY20.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹74.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, helped by double-digit volume growth in its domestic business. Its revenue from operations climbed 26.29 per cent to ₹3,037.22 crore during the quarter under review.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK. Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is being set up in the West Midlands, and the new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra global design network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin (Italy).

HDFC: The finance company will report its March quarter earnings today. It had reported 65% decline in net profit at ₹2,926 crore for the quarter ended December.

NLC India: The state-owned company said it has raised ₹650 crore by issuing commercial paper. "We wish to inform that 13,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of ₹5,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹650 crore have been issued and allotted on May 5, 2021," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Dabur India: The fast moving consumer goods company will report its March quarter earnings on Friday. The company had reported a 23.7% jump in third quarter profit to ₹493.50 crore.

Adani Power: The company on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues. Total income of the company rose to ₹6,902.01 crore in the quarter from ₹6,327.57 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is acquiring an additional 15.9% of the total units in IndInfravit Trust, an infrastructure trust (InvIT). CPP Investments has acquired 7% of the units from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited and will acquire an additional 8.9% from L&T IDPL.

Aurionpro Solutions: The company has announced its exit from the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC., US. The deal is valued at a consideration of $9.6 million or around ₹71 crore, which is net off all taxes and obligations.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major will report its March quarter earnings on Friday. It had reported a 120% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,584 crore for the quarter ended 31 December. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹12,254 crore in the December quarter





