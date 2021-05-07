Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Hero Moto, Tata Consumer, M&M, Dabur, Ultratech Cement

Mahindra & Mahindra: The group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK. Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is being set up in the West Midlands, and the new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra global design network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin (Italy).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}