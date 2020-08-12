Stocks to Watch: HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Wipro

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

HDFC: The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday announced raising more than ₹14,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue of equity shares, warrants and bonds.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has sold a portion of the invoked pledged shares of Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel India. "We wish to inform that the bank had yesterday, August 10, 2020 sold 32,71,608 equity shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd and 55,00,000 equity shares of McLeod Russel India," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) reported 26.33% decline in consolidated profit to ₹757.83 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, impacted by covid-19-induced lockdowns. Also, the company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Eicher Motors: The shareholders of the company have approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of ₹10/- each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1/- each. The record date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares will be intimated in due course. The move is aimed at facilitating larger shareholder base and aid liquidity, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Inox Leisure: Inox Benefit Trust on Tuesday sold 4.32% stake in multiplex chain operator INOX Leisure for ₹101 crore, through open market transactions. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹233 apiece.

Wipro: The company has completed the acquisition of Belgium-based 4C for 68 million euros. The acquisition would strengthen Wipro’s position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in various markets, it said in a regulatory filing.

Petronet LNG: The country's biggest gas importer, Petronet LNG, on Tuesday said it invoked the force majeure on nine cargoes after covid-19 lockdown cut offtake by consumers.

Defence companies: The Defence Ministry’s Defence Acquisition Council has approved proposals to buy ₹8,722.38 crore worth of military hardware from domestic companies.

Muthoot Finance: The board of directors of the company has sought shareholders nod to raise its borrowing powers from existing ₹50,000 crore to ₹75,000 crore.

Earnings: Aarti Industries, ABB Power, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Tata Power and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings among other companies will announce their earnings for quarter ended 30 June today.

