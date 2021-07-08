NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: Indian tycoon Gautam Adani is seeking a loan of about ₹7,500 crore ($1 billion) to refinance existing debt of Mumbai’s international airport, according to people familiar with the matter. Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among banks in discussions to provide the funds to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the people said. Deutsche Bank AG is also in talks to help with the financing, one of the people said.

Banking stocks: Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday penalised 14 banks for contravening provisions related to bank lending to non-bank finance companies and maintaining data on large exposures. In a press release RBI said that the penalty was imposed following a “scrutiny in the accounts of the companies of a group" by the regulator.

HDFC Ltd: The non bank lender on Wednesday said that it has sold 2.46% stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL). In a regulatory filing, HDFC Ltd stated, "We wish to inform you that out of 1,48,26,303 equity shares of ₹10 each held by the Corporation in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOECL), the corporation has sold 32,53,517 shares representing 2.46% of the paid-up share capital of HOECL." The total consideration for the sale of 32,53,517 shares is ₹37.19 crore, HDFC stated.

Info Edge: Zomato Ltd has set the offer price for its initial public offering at ₹72-76 a share. Earlier, the firm said that its issue will open for subscription on 14 July and close on 16 July. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹375 crore and an offer for sale of ₹9,000 crore by its current promoter Info Edge India Ltd. Employee reservations has kept at 6.5 million shares.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: The steel maker on Wednesday posted a record 20% growth in its steel output to 2.01 million tonnes (MT) in April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 1.67 MT of steel in same of period of financial year 2020-21, JSPL said in a statement. During the quarter under review, its sales rose by 3% to 1.61 MT from 1.56 MT a year ago.

Natco Pharma Ltd: The company said it will review all its options in view of the Delhi high court's orally pronounced judgment in the interim injunction application filed by FMC Corp. on CTPR. The court has allowed the application of FMC Corp. The full copy of the judgment is yet to become available.

PNB Housing Finance: State-run Punjab National Bank has told its subsidiary PNB Housing Finance Ltd to reconsider its contentious ₹4,000 crore deal with The Carlyle Group and carve out an alternate capital raising plan that is compliant with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: The company's shareholders have approved a ₹550.56 crore fundraise by preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore shares and / or warrants convertible into equivalent number of shares of the company to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners, LP. Shareholders have also approved fundraise via issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) up to 24% of the company's fully diluted share capital.

Sobha Ltd: The South-based real estate company clocked a decent performance in the June quarter, despite the lockdown. It saw pre-sales of around 0.9 million square feet (msf) in Q1FY22. Sequentially, its volume and value sales growth declined 33% and 35%, respectively. However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, sales growth on both these parameters improved due to a favourable base effect.

Unitech Ltd: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached 3 land parcels worth ₹106.08 crore of Unitech Group, situated in Gurugram. According to a release by the ED, with this attachment, the total seizer in Unitech money laundering probe reached ₹537 crore.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.