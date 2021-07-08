Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Info Edge, JSPL, PNB Housing, Reliance Infra, Unitech

HDFC Ltd: The non bank lender on Wednesday said that it has sold 2.46% stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL). In a regulatory filing, HDFC Ltd stated, "We wish to inform you that out of 1,48,26,303 equity shares of ₹10 each held by the Corporation in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOECL), the corporation has sold 32,53,517 shares representing 2.46% of the paid-up share capital of HOECL." The total consideration for the sale of 32,53,517 shares is ₹37.19 crore, HDFC stated.

