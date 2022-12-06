Stocks to Watch: HDFC, JSW Energy, PTC India, Adani Green, Tata Motors

NSE lists Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Tuesday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
HDFC Ltd: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, has increased its stake in HDFC Ltd to over 5 per cent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. LIC purchased 1.2 lakh shares from the open market hiking its stake in the company to 5.003 per cent, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
HDFC Ltd: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, has increased its stake in HDFC Ltd to over 5 per cent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. LIC purchased 1.2 lakh shares from the open market hiking its stake in the company to 5.003 per cent, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Monday said that its arm JSW ReNew Energy has commissioned 27 MW wind energy generation capacity at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu as part of the first phase of its 450 MW wind project. "JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has started phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) tranche X at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with commissioning of the first phase of 27 MW," a BSE filing stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PTC India: PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Ltd on Monday reported net profit stood at ₹103.22 crore for H1FY23 against ₹98.07 crore for H1FY22. The results have come after trading on its shares was halted by the exchanges due to a delay in announcements of the quarterly earnings. The controversy-hit company hogged the limelight earlier this year when three of its directors resigned citing alleged corporate misgovernance, following which SEBI barred the board meetings of the company which caused the delay in its quarterly results.
Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewables arm of the Adani Group, on Monday announced the commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW). With this hybrid plant, Adani Green Energy has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW. This project consists of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year, according to a top company official. In an interaction with PTI, Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said the price revision would also offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd and Meta Platforms Inc. will jointly invest in extending the Facebook parent’s subsea cable infrastructure to India and integrate WhatsApp as a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) in the Indian telecom operator’s offering to enterprises. Airtel will partner with Meta and Saudi Telecom to extend 2Africa Pearls, the subsea cable set up by Meta that connects Africa, Europe and Asia, to India, Bharti and Meta said in a joint statement on Monday.
Sun Pharma: The Delhi HC in its order has stayed its earlier order of November that had imposed a fine of ₹10 lakhs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for allegedly concealing facts in a trademark matter. According to the order the stay has been granted till 27 March 2023, which is when the matter will be taken up for hearing by the high court. On 22 November, the Delhi High Court in its order levied a penalty of ₹10 lakhs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for concealing facts in order to obtain an ex-parte injunction order in its trademark matter with DWD Pharmaceuticals.
Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance, which is preparing the contours of succession planning, will announce the names of potential candidates in the next quarter, said managing director and chief executive officer V. P. Nandakumar. With a 16% market share, Thrissur-based Manappuram Finance is the second-largest gold finance NBFC in the country after Muthoot Finance with assets under management of ₹19,190 crore and a gold loan customer base of 2.5 million.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hatsun Agro Products: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is a large-cap company having a market cap of ₹20,759.83 Cr and the company deals in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The company has declared ₹400 Cr rights issue and the record date has been fixed for the purpose of the same for determining shareholders' eligibility. The shares of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹963.00 apiece, up by 1.85% from the previous close of ₹945.55.
Vodafone Idea: After shareholders of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) approved issuing shares worth Rs. 1600 crore to them last month, the mobile tower company American Tower Corporation (ATC) on Monday expressed doubts over the Vodafone Idea's intent to pay back its dues by January. In November, VIL issued approved issuing shares to the ATC Telecom Infrastructure, the Indian arm of the company on a preferential basis in order to settle their dues by converting the due amount into equity, in case the amount remains unpaid in 18 months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Know your inner investorDo you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.