Stocks to Watch: HDFC, JSW Energy, PTC India, Adani Green, Tata Motors

Sun Pharma: The Delhi HC in its order has stayed its earlier order of November that had imposed a fine of ₹10 lakhs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for allegedly concealing facts in a trademark matter. According to the order the stay has been granted till 27 March 2023, which is when the matter will be taken up for hearing by the high court. On 22 November, the Delhi High Court in its order levied a penalty of ₹10 lakhs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for concealing facts in order to obtain an ex-parte injunction order in its trademark matter with DWD Pharmaceuticals.