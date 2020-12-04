Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, NMDC

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Union Bank: The lender will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) later this month to seek shareholders' approval for raising up to ₹6,800 crore equity capital.

Ultratech Cement: India’s largest cement firm Ultratech Cement Ltd has announced a ₹5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum.

HDFC Life: UK-based Standard Life Aberdeen has sold 1.37% stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company for ₹1,703.2 crore. Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen, sold 27,772,684 shares of HDFC Life at an average price of ₹619.14, receiving approximately ₹17,032 million (172 million pounds), net of taxes and expenses.

Granules India: Drug firm Granules India has received approval from the US health regulator for its Penicillamine capsules used for the treatment of Wilson's disease and cystinuria.

Telecom companies: Bharti Airtel pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years, according to data t=released by Trai. Bharti Airtel led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. It was followed by Reliance Jio with net addition of 1.46 million and BSNL with 78,454 new customers. Vodafone Idea was the biggest loser as it lost 4.65 million subscribers during the reported month.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: Airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70%, in a further relaxation of restrictions in the sector hammered by the covid-19 pandemic.

Banks: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will today announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged despite the persistent rise in inflation and strong bounce back in recovery. Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country (RBI in case of India) lends money to commercial banks.

Marico: FMCG firm Marico has announced a foray into the plant protein category by extending its healthcare brand Saffola into the soya chunks segment.

Orient Cement: CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement would acquire 26% stake in AMPSolar Systems for ₹4.5 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. AMPSolar Systems was incorporated on May 17, 2020 and is a step-down subsidiary of AMP Energy India Pvt Ltd.

NMDC: Karnataka government has issued orders allowing iron ore mining to be resumed in Donimalai mines by NMDC Limited. The NMDC, which suspended mining in Donimalai, was earlier in a legal battle with the state government over the issue of imposition of premium on the sale price of the iron ore extracted from the mines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via