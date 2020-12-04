Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement, NMDC

Telecom companies: Bharti Airtel pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years, according to data t=released by Trai. Bharti Airtel led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. It was followed by Reliance Jio with net addition of 1.46 million and BSNL with 78,454 new customers. Vodafone Idea was the biggest loser as it lost 4.65 million subscribers during the reported month.