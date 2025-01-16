Stocks to Watch: HDFC Life, RVNL, L&T Tech, GAIL, Exide Industries, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

HDFC Life: HDFC Life Insurance Company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹421.31 crore for Q3FY25, marking a 15% year-on-year rise from ₹367.54 crore in the year-ago period. The insurer's net premium income grew by 10% to ₹16,832 crore. The profit surge was driven by a robust 24% growth in individual annual premium equivalent (APE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for developing, upgrading, and maintaining the middle-mile network of BharatNet under the DBOM model. The regulatory filing highlights RVNL's expanding role in critical infrastructure projects.

L&T Technology Services: L&T Technology Services reported a 4% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹322 crore for Q3FY25, despite a 9% rise in revenue to ₹2,653 crore. Sequentially, net profit increased marginally by 0.9%, supported by a 3% revenue growth during the reporting quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAIL: GAIL (India) Ltd announced a settlement agreement with SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, resolving pending arbitration proceedings. SEFE Marketing will pay $285 million to GAIL as part of the agreement, which includes the withdrawal of arbitration from the London Court of International Arbitration.

Exide Industries: Exide Industries has infused ₹149.99 crore into its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), through a rights issue. This investment raises Exide's total stake in EESL to ₹3,302.23 crore. EESL focuses on manufacturing lithium-ion battery solutions for electric vehicles and other applications.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,406 crore for Q3FY25, a 36% year-on-year increase from ₹1,035 crore. The bank’s interest income rose 22% to ₹6,324.65 crore during the quarter, underscoring its strong financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEAT: CEAT Ltd reported a 46.48% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹97.03 crore for Q3FY25 due to elevated raw material costs. Revenue from operations, however, grew to ₹3,299.9 crore, reflecting a strong demand environment despite margin pressures.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank reported a net profit of ₹282 crore for Q3FY25, a 146.72% year-on-year surge from ₹114.3 crore. The bank’s net interest income rose 27% to ₹938.7 crore, reflecting robust operational performance.

Happiest Minds: Happiest Minds Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to develop generative AI (GenAI) solutions aimed at improving productivity and operational efficiency. The collaboration underscores Happiest Minds’ growing focus on AI-driven business solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}