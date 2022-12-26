Stocks to Watch: HDFC Ltd, Shriram Finance, LIC, ONGC, Coal India

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said that PN Vasudevan, in response to suggestions of the board, has decided to stay on as managing director and chief executive of the lender. The founder and CEO had informed the lender’s board in May about his decision to step down to pursue philanthropic activities. The board, the filing said, believes that continuity of management and his leadership would help the bank sustain its growth in a stable, scalable, and inclusive manner.

