Here’s a list of stocks that could be in news in Wednesday’s trade:

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) plans to raise as much as ₹8,000 crore to bolster its capital buffers and prepare for future uncertainties amid widespread economic disruptions from the covid-19 outbreak, says a Mint report.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to offer a three-month loan moratorium to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microlenders, Mint rpeorted. The SBI board may discuss the matter at its meeting on Wednesday.

Adani Ports: The company on Tuesday reported 74% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹340.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Its consolidated total income marginally declined to ₹3,360.17 crore for the fourth quarter as against ₹3,492.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Rallis India: Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India reported a decline of 49.62% in its consolidated net profit at ₹0.68 crore for the quarter ended March of 2019-20. The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of ₹1.35 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

NIIT Technologies: The IT company reported a 11.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter, and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals. NIIT Technologies had posted a net profit of ₹102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter, it said in a statement.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ending 31 March on Wednesday.

Punjab and Sind Bank: The public sector lender will seek shareholders’ nod for raising equity capital up to an amount of ₹500 crore through QIP route in one or more tranches within the next 12 months.

Piramal Enterprises: The company dismissed the news reports about 'KKR likely to pick 20% stake in Piramal Enterprises for Rs. 3,500 crore' in a BSE filing. It said that there is no such proposal before the board or any committee.

United Breweries: The company has resumed operations at its facilities in the states where government has permitted such activities. “We would like to inform that based on conditional guidelines on opening of Industries our breweries located in states where permitted have resumed its operations with limited workforce in a phased manner as per the directives of Central/ State/ Local Government Authorities," it said in a BSE filing.

United Spirits: Basis permissions received from the government so far, the company has resumed operations at majority of its manufacturing facilities with reduced capacity and is expecting more permissions in the next few days. It said in a regulatory filing.

