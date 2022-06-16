Stocks to Watch: HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, UPL, Zomato, telcos

Telcos: The Union cabinet has approved the auction of 5G airwaves which will be part of the total 72097.85 MHz of spectrum that will be put on sale on 26 July. Bids have been called in by 8 July. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea will vie for the prized 5G spectrum. However, the Union cabinet also decided to enable the development of private captive networks on 5G technology, rejecting opposition to the move from telecom service providers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}