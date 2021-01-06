Stocks to Watch: HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Dish TV

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

HDFC Ltd: The country’s largest mortgage lender is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender witnessed a loan growth of 19% to ₹10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended 31 December 2020, it said in a statement. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 43% as of 31 December 2020, as compared to 39.5% as of 31 December 2019 and 41.6% as of 30 September 2020, it added.

Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has fined non-bank financier Bajaj Finance ₹2.5 crore for failing to ensure that its recovery agents did not harass borrowers on the pretext of debt recovery.

Hero MotoCorp: Life Insurance Corp Raises Stake the country’s largest two-wheeler maker by 2.021% to 9.166%.

Godrej Consumer: FMCG player Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects to deliver "close to low double-digit sales growth" in the domestic market during the October-December 2020 quarter, led by soaps and household insecticides segments.

Dish TV: Care Ratings has placed the bank facilities worth ₹600 crore of Dish TV India Limited (DTIL) on ‘credit watch with negative implications’ based on disclosure by the company regarding demand letter from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the disputed license fee including interest accrued thereon amounting to Rs.4164.05 crore, which is to be remitted within 15 days.

Tips Industries: The board of directors of the company has in-principally agreed to explore demerger of film business of Tips Industries Limited into separate entity.

BEML: The company has bagged orders worth around ₹758 crore to supply high mobility vehicles from Ministry of Defence.

Bandhan Bank: Private lender Bandhan Bank has signed an agreement with the Indian Army to provide banking services to the personnel of the force. The bank got the mandate to maintain zero-balance salary accounts of the Army personnel, the lender said in a statement.

Edynamics Solutions: Market regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of ₹1.8 crore on Edynamics Solutions Ltd (EDSL) and four individuals for violating securities market norms.

