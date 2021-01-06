Stocks to Watch: HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Dish TV

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender witnessed a loan growth of 19% to ₹10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended 31 December 2020, it said in a statement. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 43% as of 31 December 2020, as compared to 39.5% as of 31 December 2019 and 41.6% as of 30 September 2020, it added.