Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Vodafone Idea, BPCL, Arvind Fashions, GMM Pfaudler

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

HDFC: National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai vide its order dated September 29, 2020, has sanctioned the scheme of Amalgamation for merger of HDFC ERGO Health with and into HDFC ERGO.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to ₹1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held today.

GMM Pfaudler: The company’s 17.6% stake sale at a heavy discount to market price has attracted regulatory scrutiny over allegations of insider trading involving short selling of the company’s shares, says a Mint report quoting sources. The regulator has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, it added.

BPCL: Rosneft and Saudi Aramco are unlikely to bid in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, as low oil prices and weak demand curb their investment plans, says a Reuters report quoting sources.

Arvind Fashions: Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL) and Gap Inc., have decided to mutually terminate their franchise business relationship in India. As next steps, both companies will work out modalities regarding transition of the Gap business. The Gap business delivered revenues of ₹182 Crores (4.7% of AFL's consolidated turnover) with a PBT loss of ₹34 Crores in FY2020.

Future Enterprises: Future group firm Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Tuesday reported a fresh default on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). FEL, which is having financial troubles, had last week also informed default on interest payment of another non-convertible debenture. Before that it had on September14, 2020, defaulted in payment of commercial paper of ₹90 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has further sold part of its stake in the UK-based OakNorth Holding Ltd, the parent company of OakNorth Bank Ltd, to Toscafund Asset Management for ₹630 crore.

Indiabulls Ventures: The company has raised ₹441 crore by selling shares to a clutch of investors, including American fintech investor Ribbit Capital. Other investors include New York Stock Exchange-listed Inteligo Bank, US-based First Royalty Ventures LLC and San Francisco-based TIMF Holdings, Indiabulls Ventures said in a regulatory filing.

Welspun Corp: The company has received multiple orders of approximately 147 KMT valuing close to ₹1,400 crore. With these orders, the company's order book stands at 755 KMT valued at approximately ₹6,300 crore, after considering execution up to August 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

DB Corp: Care Ratings has reaffirmed ‘double A plus’ credit ratings and a stable outlook on long and short-term bank facilities of DB Corp worth ₹299.25 crore.

