Stocks to Watch: Hero Moto, Titan, Indigo, Vedanta, Delta Corp, HPCL

Delta Corp/Nazara Tech: GST Council decided to amend central and state laws from 1 October to ensure that 28% GST is paid on the full value of amounts deposited by players for betting on online games, casinos, and horse races. However, redeployed winnings will be excluded from the indirect taxation. The new regime will be reviewed after six months of implementation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. However, there would be an income tax on winnings, as per law. The GST Council also decided to amend the Integrated GST Act to require registration of offshore gaming platforms serving Indian consumers and to collect GST from them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}