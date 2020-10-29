Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Infosys, MCX, Wipro, L&T, Yes Bank

Axis Bank: Private sector lender reported its September quarter net at ₹1,849 crore at a consolidated level against a loss of ₹18 crore in the year-ago period despite setting aside a high quantum of money for potential reverses in loans. On a standalone level, Axis Bank had a post-tax net of ₹1,682.67 crore as against a loss of ₹112.08 crore in the year-ago period.