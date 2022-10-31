Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's, IOC, NTPC, Mondelez India

Indian Oil Corporation: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported a net loss of ₹272.35 crore for July-September - the second straight quarter of loss arising from selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates below cost. The net loss of ₹272.35 crore compared to a profit of ₹6,360.05 crore in July-September 2021, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges. IOC had booked heavy losses in the first quarter of the current fiscal as they did not revise petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG prices in line with the cost to help the government contain runaway inflation.