Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's, IOC, NTPC, Mondelez India

Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's, IOC, NTPC, Mondelez India4 min read . 07:48 AM IST
- Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, L&T, Castrol India, and Aashi India Glass will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheel maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that it has registered double-digit growth in retail sales during the festive season. The company said that retail sales increased by over 20 per cent in the festive period in FY22, compared to the corresponding period. Hero MotoCorp festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse range in the premium segment.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up by 12 per cent at ₹1,112.80 crore as against ₹992 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by nine per cent to ₹6,305.70 crore compared to ₹5,763.20 crore in the first quarter of FY '22.
Indian Oil Corporation: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported a net loss of ₹272.35 crore for July-September - the second straight quarter of loss arising from selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates below cost. The net loss of ₹272.35 crore compared to a profit of ₹6,360.05 crore in July-September 2021, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges. IOC had booked heavy losses in the first quarter of the current fiscal as they did not revise petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG prices in line with the cost to help the government contain runaway inflation.
Mondelez India: Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods net profit declined 2.33 per cent to ₹977.91 crore in FY22, while its revenue from operation/sales rose 15.89 per cent to ₹9,242.05 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd, which owns iconic brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems, had reported a net profit of ₹1,001.34 crore and revenue from operations of ₹7,974.61 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021..
NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday reported an over 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,690.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to ₹44,681.50 crore in the quarter from ₹33,095.67 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Power: Tata Power on Friday reported about an 85 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹935.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue. The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹505.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated. The total income of the company rose to ₹14,181.07 crore in the quarter from ₹10,187.33 crore a year ago.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it was recalling 9,925 units of its three models -- Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis. The carmaker said it was recalling in order to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin. It also noted that these affected vehicles were manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year.
JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Friday posted a 37 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹466 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company reported a profit after tax of ₹339 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a statement said. During the quarter, total revenue increased by 16 per cent YoY to ₹2,596 crore from ₹2,237 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Energy said.
Vedanta: Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported more than halving its second-quarter net profit as it faced dual headwinds from falling commodity prices and rising energy costs while the government slapped a windfall profit tax on oil. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹2,690 crore, or ₹4.88 per share, in July-September compared with ₹5,812 crore, or ₹12.46 a share, profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.
United Breweries: Kingfisher beer manufacturer, United Breweries is planning to pump in about ₹350 crore as capital expenditure next year. The infusion is to meet the company's expected volume growth in India. Also, UBL which is backed by the Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken is likely to pursue price increases due to offset cost impacts due to inflationary pressures.