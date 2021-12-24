Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Indigo, TCS

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, 2022, the company informed the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Indian Oil: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday said it will invest ₹9,028 crore in laying a new crude oil pipeline from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana. The pipeline, which will have a nameplate capacity of 17.5 million tonne per annum, will transport imported crude oil from the Gujarat coast to the firm's refinery in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

TCS: La Mobilière, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, selected TCS as strategic partner to accelerate its digital transformation agenda.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: The company and HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd (HSBC AMC) on Thursday entered into a definitive agreement, through which, the latter will acquire 100% equity shares of L&T Investment Management Ltd for $425 million (nearly ₹3,191 crore). The proposal will now need to get regulatory approvals.

United Breweries: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order imposing a penalty of ₹751.83 crore on United Breweries Ltd (UBL), the company informed the stock exchanges today. NCLAT has stayed the order passed by the CCI upon a condition of pre-deposit of 10% of the penalty amount imposed on the company.

Allcargo: The Board of Allcargo Logistics has approved the demerger of its CFS/ICD and real estate businesses. Under the proposed scheme, equipment rental and real estate businesses will move to TransIndia and CFS/ICD (container freight stations/inland container depot) business into Allcargo Terminals Limited, according to the company.

Interglove Aviation: Air France-KLM has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo which will offer the European airline's passengers' access to 25 new Indian destinations, the airline said in a statement on Thursday. The codeshare agreement, which will begin from February 2022, subject to government approval, will also open up Air France's global network of over 250 destinations for IndiGo's passengers.

Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma will hold a board meeting on 28 December to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company, according to an official statement. The trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain shut for designated persons and their relatives from close of business hours of 23 December till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) on Thursday said that it has received an approval from the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) for the demerger of non-airport businesses of the company.

Macrotech Developers: Real estate developer Lodha Group on Thursday said it has closed a deal with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) to develop 1.9 million square feet at Palava Industrial and Logistics Park (PILP) near Mumbai. It will build Grade-A warehousing facilities across 72 acres with an investment of ₹600 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.