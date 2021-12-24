Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Indigo, TCS

Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma will hold a board meeting on 28 December to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company, according to an official statement. The trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain shut for designated persons and their relatives from close of business hours of 23 December till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December.

