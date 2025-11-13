Stocks to watch: Hero MotoCorp, LG Electronics, Tata Steel, SBI among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the third straight session, with strong buying interest driving the benchmark indices higher on Wednesday, November 12.

The Sensex surged 781 points, or nearly 1%, to hit an intraday high of 84,652, while the Nifty 50 climbed about 1% to reach 25,934.55.

By the close, the Sensex was up 595 points, or 0.71%, at 84,466.51, and the Nifty 50 ended 180.85 points higher at 25,875.80, gaining 0.70%.

"Markets extended their uptrend on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,875.80, up 0.47%. The index opened firm and maintained its upward momentum throughout the session, supported by strong buying in heavyweight counters across sectors. Sectorally, IT, auto, and pharma outperformed, while realty and metal ended on a muted note. The overall market breadth remained positive, aided by gains of nearly a percent each in the midcap and smallcap indices, reflecting improving risk appetite among participants.

The rally was fueled by optimism over improving trade dialogue prospects between India and the U.S., coupled with encouraging Q2 earnings from key corporates that further lifted investor sentiment," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, GMR Airports, Bharat Dynamics Shares of Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics India, GMR Airports, Bharat Dynamics will remain in focus as the companies will declare second quarter results today.

Tata Steel The company posted a robust 319% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 to ₹3,183 crore, surpassing expectations. Revenue grew 8.9% to ₹58,689 crore, while EBITDA jumped 45% to ₹8,897 crore, with margins improving to 15.2%.

Cochin Shipyard The company posted a 43% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q2FY26 to ₹107.5 crore, while revenue slipped 2.2% to ₹1,118.5 crore.

IRCTC The company posted an 11% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹342 crore for Q2FY26, while its revenue grew 7.7% to ₹1,146 crore.

State Bank of India The bank has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Care Ratings to acquire 29.7 lakh equity shares, equivalent to a 9.9% stake, in CareEdge Global IFSC (CGIL).

Vedanta The government has restated its opposition to Vedanta’s planned demerger, pointing to unresolved claims amounting to ₹16,700 crore that might be at risk due to the restructuring.

SpiceJet Low-cost airline SpiceJet reported a wider consolidated net loss of ₹621 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹458 crore in the same period last year.

Lupin Pharma major Lupin announced that its subsidiary has inaugurated a dedicated oncology unit at its Vizag manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its strategy to enhance contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities.

Nazara Technologies The gaming firm posted a significant jump in its Q2 FY26 profit to ₹885 crore, primarily driven by a one-time gain from the revaluation of its stake in Nodwin Gaming.

NTPC State-run power giant NTPC has signed two agreements in Assam’s healthcare sector — one to establish a burn ICU at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, and another to offer nutritional support to tuberculosis (TB) patients.