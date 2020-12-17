Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Videocon, telcos

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker will increase prices of all its vehicles by up to ₹1,500 from 1 January. The hike was announced in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Telecom companies: India plans to auction ₹3.92 trillion worth of airwaves suitable for fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks in March after a gap of more than four years, as the government seeks to raise resources to fund infrastructure spending and carry out a nationwide vaccination programme.

Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker is developing a compact sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that would be based on its popular Baleno hatchback, two people directly aware of the company’s plans said. Code-named ‘YTB’, the new model is likely to be designed as a coupe or a mini crossover.

Wipro: The IT company has completed acquisition of 83.4% stake in Encore Theme, a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services. The remaining stake will be acquired subject to and after receipt of certain regulatory approvals/confirmations.

Sugar companies: The Cabinet has approved ₹3,500 crore subsidy for sugar farmers and said the subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tons of sugar exports at the rate of ₹ 6000 per tonne. Farmers will get the subsidy in their account directly.

Future Enterprises: The Kishore Biyani company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹320.56 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of lower revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of ₹21.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bombay Rayon: The company is in the process of hiving off its Tarapur Yarn Dying and Fabric Process unit to its subsidiary BRFL Textiles under a slump sale consideration as part of the restructuring process. After completion of the transaction, private equity investors will infuse funds in BRFL Textiles that will be used to fund the working capital and ramp-up operations of Tarapur assets.

Videocon Industries: The committee of creditors has approved the resolution plan submitted by Twin Star Technologies Limited. The resolution plan has been filed with the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender said Sebi has granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over ₹2,695 crore into equity.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company, which operates the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, has announced the launch of a new restaurant chain selling biryani under the Ekdum! brand, capitalizing on the popularity of the rice-based dish among Indian diners.

