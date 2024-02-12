Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp, ONGC, MCX, Pfizer, DOMS Industries, Bandhan Bank
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Mondya, February 12:
Hero MotoCorp: India’s largest two-wheeler maker’s profits zipped into high-growth territory in the December quarter. Hero MotoCorp saw a 51% year-on-year jump in its net profit at ₹1,073 crore in the third quarter, mirroring the lift in profits and volumes seen by listed peers Bajaj Auto & TVS Motor Company. The company also reported a 21% increase in revenue from operations to ₹9,723.73 crore in Q3FY24, versus ₹8,030.98 crore in Q3FY23. The company said it retailed 1.4 million units during the 32-day festive period during the quarter, its highest for any festive period so far.
