Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp, ONGC, MCX, Pfizer, DOMS Industries, Bandhan Bank

Pranay Prakash

  • Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Mondya, February 12:

The companies in the NSE F&O ban list for February 12 include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and UPL. Photo: Reuters

Hero MotoCorp: India’s largest two-wheeler maker’s profits zipped into high-growth territory in the December quarter. Hero MotoCorp saw a 51% year-on-year jump in its net profit at 1,073 crore in the third quarter, mirroring the lift in profits and volumes seen by listed peers Bajaj Auto & TVS Motor Company. The company also reported a 21% increase in revenue from operations to 9,723.73 crore in Q3FY24, versus 8,030.98 crore in Q3FY23. The company said it retailed 1.4 million units during the 32-day festive period during the quarter, its highest for any festive period so far.

ONGC: The PSU reported a decline of around 10% in its December quarter net profit to 10,356 crore, compared to 11,489 crore in the year-ago period. The petroleum giant's revenue from operations during the quarter registered a decline of 2.2% at 1,65,569 crore, compared to 1,69,213 crore in the year-ago period. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's board has approved a second interim dividend of 80%, i.e. 4 per equity share of face value of 5 each for the fiscal 2023-24.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): The commodity derivate exchange reported a net loss of 5.3 crore, compared to a net profit of 39 crore in the year-ago period when it announced its December quarter results for FY24 on Friday. The firm's revenue from operations in the quarter rose 33% to 191.5 crore, compared to 143.6 crore in the same period last year. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA loss in the December quarter stood at 19.8 crore, compared to 44.14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Pfizer: The pharmaceutical company reported a 13.7% YoY decline in its net profit to 130 crore ( 129.98 crore) in Q3FY24, compared to a net profit of 150.66 crore in Q3FY23. The firm also reported a decline of 13.2% in its revenue for the quarter at 540 crore, compared to 622 crore ( 621.75 crore) in Q3FY23. EBITDA was down 24.9% to 153.4 crore for Q3FY24, compared to 204.2 crore in Q3FY23, while EBITDA margin was at 28.4% in the quarter, against 32.8 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

DOMS Industries: The stationery and art material company reported that its PAT for Q3FY24 grew by 43.4% to 388.2 million, compared to 270.7 million in Q3FY23. Revenue from operations for Q3FY24 grew by 22.3% to 3,716.1 million, compared to 3,037.3 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31 grew by 42.7% to 693.5 million compared to 485.8 million in Q3FY23. EBIDTA margin for Q3FY24 expanded by 270 bps to an impressive 18.7% as compared to 16.0% in Q3’FY23.

IRFC: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a 1.7% YoY decline in its net profit to 1,604 crore in the December quarter of FY24, compared to a net profit of 1,633 crore in Q3FY23. IRFC reported an 8% annual rise in its revenue from operations to 6,742 crore against 6,218 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings per share stood at 1.23 per share during the quarter under review.

Bandhan Bank: Net profit for the bank increased by 152% YoY to 732.7 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, compared to 290.6 crore the same period last year. Its Net Interest Income (NII) recorded an annual growth of 21% to 2,525 crore inQ3FY24, compared to 2,081 crore in the year-ago period. Total deposits of the bank grew by 14.8% YoY to 1.17 lakh crore, while the loan portfolio grew by 18.6% YoY to 1.16 lakh crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, gross NPA improved to 7% as of December 31, 2023, against 7.3% as of September 30, 2023.

Tata Power: The power transmission company reported marginally higher third-quarter profit on Friday, as higher costs weighed on strong energy demand. Tata Power reported a consolidated net profit of 9.53 billion rupees ($114.8 million), up a modest 0.8% from last year. Its expenses rose 3.7% to 142.54 billion rupees, while revenue climbed proportionately to 146.51 billion rupees.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The company posted a consolidated net profit at 20.28 crore in Q3FY24, against a net loss of 122.87 crore in the second quarter this fiscal year, and a net loss of 177.20 crore it had posted in Q3FY23. However, its revenue from operations jumped to 1,740 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, from 1,430 crore, during same period last year. The company reported a 57% rise in profit before tax to 65.21 crore in the quarter, against 41.43 crore in the same period last year.

EaseMyTrip: Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip reported a 9.5% rise in its Q2FY24 net profit to 45.7 crore, compared to 41.2 crore in the year-ago period, on Friday. Its net consolidated revenue increased by 18.1% YoY to 160.8 crore in the quarter ending December against 136 crore in Q3FY23. Its EBITDA increased to 65.3 crore during the quarter under review.

